Vicari’s Collector Car Auction Set for Oct. 4 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. – Collector car enthusiasts and bidders are gearing up for the 26th annual Vicari Collector Car Auction at the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center next Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. There will be more than 600 collector cars, custom convertibles and modern-day muscle cars on the auction block.

Also, there will be more than 700 celebrity signed and rare collectible Hollywood and music memorabilia items up for grabs during the four-day auction, which takes place during the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event along Beach Boulevard on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Headlining the collector car docket this year is a rare 1953 Buick Skylark convertible. Commissioned by General Motors’ styling chief, Harvey Earle, it is one of only 1,690 Skylarks produced during the 1953 model year.

In addition, car hobbyists will take note of a rare numbers-matching 1966 Chevrolet Impala station wagon with a 427 cubic inch V-8 engine and factory 4-speed transmission that underwent a complete frame-off restoration. The Impala wagon comes with the original brochure with color chart and the original Chevrolet catalog.

Cruisin’ the Coast was voted America’s Best Car Event, according to USA Today’s “10Best.com,” for four straight years. It’s a week-long series of events including cruise-ins, swap meets and live bands that takes place in 12 cities located along Highway 90 in three Mississippi Gulf Coast counties.