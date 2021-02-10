Veterans Complete First Boot Camp for Entrepreneurs

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — PAVE (Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs), a state program that prepares veterans for business success, completed its first virtual Entrepreneurship Boot Camp in January. The next session begins in March for Louisiana veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists who want to start a business.

PAVE is a program designed to hone the entrepreneurial skills of participants. PAVE begins with three online courses available 24 hours a day. The initial online training covers three sections: Starting a Business; Securing Financing; and Developing a Sales Strategy. Participants then take part in a scheduled boot camp for entrepreneurs, hosted by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network, or LSBDC.

Registration for PAVE is underway, with seats available for the next boot camp session on Wednesday, March 24. Interested parties may explore the program at OpportunityLouisiana.com/PAVE and apply online with a $15 registration fee. PAVE is a learning experience created in 2020 through a partnership of Louisiana Economic Development, LSBDC, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Louisiana National Guard.