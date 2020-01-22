Verizon to Sponsor Youth Empowerment Day

NEW ORLEANS – Verizon will present its inaugural Youth Empowerment Day on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Dillard University in honor of National Youth Mentoring Month. The event will feature interactive educational activities, motivational speakers and exercises that will expose participants in grades 5-10 to new ideas while encouraging them to think about their future career goals.

The event will feature three areas of focus: STEM, the arts and business. Each subject area will be led by experts from Propeller and Verizon’s Innovative Learning Lab and will feature a hands-on activity that will allow students to experience potential career paths. Special guests include STEM NOLA Founder Dr. Calvin Mackie and Footprints to Fitness Founder April Dupre. Roots of Music will perform. Hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dillard’s Professional Schools and Sciences Building (PSB), 2601 Gentilly Blvd.





