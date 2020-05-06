Verizon Partners with Urban League to Provide Technology

NEW ORLEANS – From Verizon:

Verizon and the Urban League of Louisiana are pleased to announce the Verizon Technology Loaner Program, a new initiative to support Urban League program participants in the Greater New Orleans Area impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The program will provide much-needed technology support to residents who are home-schooling children and those who are unemployed due to the pandemic in support of their job search efforts. According to a recent report by the Data Center, 20 percent of New Orleanians do not have access to internet access, therefore making job-searching and online schooling difficult and near impossible for many. The pilot phase of this program will begin in May with an official program launch slated for early June.

“During such a troubling time for many, we are proud to support our community by providing devices, connectivity and resources,” said Louisiana Government Affairs Director Tandra LeMay. “Communication is imperative now more than ever. Verizon is committed to keeping communities connected during this time of crisis.”

Through the Loaner Program, Verizon will provide Urban League program participants with access to laptops, hotspots and the web connectivity needed to keep up with school and work during the quarantine process.

“We are grateful to Verizon for providing Urban League students, families and participants with the technology they need to respond to COVID-19,” said Judy Reese Morse, President and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. “We know all too well about the digital equity access issues that existed before the pandemic, and those issues have been magnified. This program will help to close the gap.”

“We are thankful to be able to continue our programming in innovative ways and offer critical technology tools and resources allowing our program participants to remain engaged,” said Cathy Washington, Executive Vice President of the Urban League of Louisiana.

In addition to working with local community partners, Verizon has extended its pledge not to terminate service or charge late fees to postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers through June 30. By signing onto the FCC’s new “Keep Americans Connected” pledge, Verizon has assured customers that they will remain connected and receive assistance during this unprecedented time. Along with the pledge, Verizon has also given all of its customers an extra 15GB of data, at no cost, through May 31.

Verizon has made $18M in charitable donations to nonprofits in support of students, healthcare professionals, first responders, and small businesses. Recipients include No Kid Hungry, the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, Direct Relief, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

For more information on Verizon’s efforts to help consumers and small businesses disrupted by the impact of coronavirus, visit www.verizon.com.