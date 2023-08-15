Verizon Nearly Triples 5G Bandwidth Available in New Orleans

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On Aug. 14, Verizon announced that it now has access to the total amount of 5G C-band spectrum it was awarded at auction in March 2021 – four months ahead of schedule. The communications technology company said New Orleans residents and visitors will now be able to use a full 160 MHz of spectrum, nearly tripling the 5G bandwidth available throughout New Orleans. Verizon said this will allow it to more quickly expand and enhance its 5G Ultra Wideband network, providing greater capacity to accommodate more customers and for more services, as well as enable higher data speeds. This additional spectrum will also allow Verizon to offer 5G home broadband and business Internet services to more customers throughout New Orleans.

“Early access to the remainder of the C-band spectrum puts us another four months ahead of schedule from our original projections. This additional spectrum will make 5G Ultra Wideband available to even more Americans, and will open up more availability of our home and business broadband solutions,” said Joe Russo, EVP and president of global networks and technology for Verizon. “The more spectrum we deploy on our network, the more capacity we add for our customers to connect.”

Since began deploying 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon said the 5G service has been made available to more than 222 million people in 359 markets and more than 40 million households have access to Verizon’s home Internet with 384,000 new customers subscribing to Verizon’s fixed wireless access-based home internet products (both LTE and 5G) in the second quarter of this year, bringing total FWA customers to 2.3 million.