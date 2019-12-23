Verizon Debuts Innovative Learning Explorer Lab

NEW ORLEANS – On Dec. 19, Verizon’s Innovative Learning Explorer Lab and Learning Undefeated unveiled a new, interactive mobile learning experience to students at Success Preparatory Academy.

“The Explorer Lab provides students the opportunity to feel successful,” said Stephenie Simmons, a teacher at Success Prep. “Kids are invested in finding solutions to the problem presented to them. As a teacher, I have the opportunity to see this on the bus and leverage this in the classroom as they build their identity as scientists.”

The state-of-the-art bus provides under-resourced, middle school students with critical tech education in a shared and immersive learning experience, allowing them to discover concepts of engineering design. The mobile lab combines movie-quality video, special effects, and hands-on educational gaming to create a unique learning environment that gets kids excited about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – all right in the school’s parking lot.

While aboard the custom-built motor coach, students experience a 360-degree trip around the solar system followed by a landing on Mars, where they learn to think and make decisions like real engineers through the lens of a specially-designed video game. As they build and pilot their own Mars Rover, students are tasked with running tests with different equipment and utilizing problem-solving skills, collaboration, and teamwork to improve their designs.





