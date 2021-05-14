Ventris and Bourque Join the Ehrhardt Group

L to R: Sabrina Ventris and Katie Bourque.

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group announced the hiring of Sabrina Ventris as financial manager and Katie Bourque as account executive.

Ventris executes the day-to-day financial operations of the company alongside the firm’s vice president of finance. Prior to joining the Ehrhardt Group, Ventris worked as a treasury supervisor/financial analyst at G/O Media Inc. She graduated from Jackson State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in professional accountancy.

Bourque works with a diverse range of clients in the hospitality, corporate, and oil and gas industries throughout the Gulf South. Prior to joining TEG, Bourque worked with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome management team as a business operations coordinator. She graduated from the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication in public relations and earned her Master of Science degree in hospitality and tourism management from the University of New Orleans.

“We believe in cultivating relationships and we believe in results. We are continuing to grow our team with distinct individuals who take action every day and who act wisely on behalf of our clients,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “This allows us to further understand how the people of the Gulf South make decisions and to craft content that educates, captivates and motivates the audiences most important to the businesses and organizations we do business with.”