Vaucresson Sausage Building New Home in Seventh Ward

Rendering provided by Vaucresson Sausage

NEW ORLEANS – Vaucresson Sausage Co. announced it will be renovating and reopening its former home at 1800 St. Bernard Ave. in the Seventh Ward. The 3,000-square-foot building has been empty since Hurricane Katrina. The $2 million project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

The new restaurant and meat market will offer po-boys and traditional Creole dishes. The Vaucresson family’s trademark sausage will be made and sold on site. Two “permanently affordable” residential apartments will also be built on site.

The nonprofit Crescent City Community Land Trust is the project’s co-developer. Other partners include Liberty Bank and Edgar Chase IV, chef at his family’s famous Dooky Chase’s Restaurant. The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, the State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans are providing funds.

Levinsky Vaucresson started the business in New Orleans’ 7th Ward in 1899. Several generations later, Levinsky’s great grandson Vance is in charge.