Vanessa Levine Named Executive Director of Housing Nonprofit

NEW ORLEANS — Vanessa Levine has been named executive director of the Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation. She is responsible for the development and implementation of RNDC’s strategic plan and housing development strategy working in collaboration with Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana and the RNDC Board.

Levine brings a wealth of experience in housing development having previously served as development manager for RNDC for five years before being promoted to development director of RNDC, where she has served an additional five years. She is also a licensed architect and, prior to joining RNDC, worked as an architect for various architectural firms for nearly seven years. She was involved with the design production and construction administration of various senior and affordable housing developments in northern California.

Formed in 2006, Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation is a collaboration between Volunteers of America National Services and Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana. This partnership benefits from Volunteers of America National Services’ housing experience and its ability to secure funding as well as the Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana’s ability to select appropriate sites, conceptualize developments, create and maintain appropriate local relationships, and manage the development team for the implementation of selected projects.