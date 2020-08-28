Valerie Fontenot a Nominee for 2020 ‘Outstanding Young Woman Lawyer’

NEW ORLEANS – Frilot LLC is proud to announce that attorney Valerie Fontenot was selected as a nominee for the 2020 “Outstanding Young Woman Lawyer” award by the National Bar Association, Women Lawyers Division. Nominations were solicited nationwide from members of the National Bar Association to honor the young lawyers who have made significant contributions to society and to the NBA.

Valerie Fontenot practices in Frilot’s medical malpractice and healthcare team. Her practice is based in litigation of civil matters, particularly the trial and appeal of health care matters, including medical malpractice defense and regulatory and compliance.

The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation’s oldest and largest national network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. It represents approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The Women Lawyers Division of the National Bar Association was established in 1972 as a vehicle for women in the practice of law to address the issues and problems that particularly concern African American women.