Valbridge Property Advisors Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Photo courtesy of Valbridge Property Advisors | South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Valbridge Property Advisors is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm launched in 2013 when 42 appraisal firms across the U.S. combined to serve local, regional, multi-market and national clients.

A spokesperson said Valbridge has grown to become the largest independent commercial appraisal firm in the U.S., with approximately 700 employees and over 80 offices nationwide. Each Valbridge Property Advisors office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute, and there are more than 200 MAIs on staff nationwide.

“Valbridge Property Advisors has experienced tremendous growth over the last ten years, and we are excited about our future,” said Rick Armalavage, the company’s president and CEO, in a press release. “Having a national team of the best commercial appraisers in the business, in-depth knowledge of local property markets and time-tested judgment allows us to innovate, grow and shape the future of our industry.”

Valbridge Property Advisors | South Louisiana, which is a locally owned and operated Valbridge franchise, provides clients with real estate appraisal across all major commercial asset classes. It is led by Arthur L. Schwertz, MAI; D. Parker Moring Jr., MAI; and Sheila S. Schwertz.

The firm has more than 40 years of experience in valuing local specialty property types and practice areas. These specialty valuation and advisory services include litigation support, fair-value accounting, fractional interest valuation, risk assessment, right-of-way valuation and tax appeal support.