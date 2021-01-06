Vachere’s First American Bank & Trust Wins National Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has recognized five community banks for their exemplary efforts to create an exceptional work environment for employees.

“Community banks have always valued relationships and trust, so it’s no wonder they would foster work environments that encourage a collegial, family-like culture, while valuing professional development, creativity, accountability and dedication,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “ICBA applauds this year’s honorees for their efforts to make their community bank a great place to work, which ultimately elevates community banking as a rewarding career nationwide.”

Participating community banks were sorted by asset category (using March 31, 2020 call report data) and ranked based on the results of a nationwide survey of more than 5,700 full-time community bank employees administered by Avannis, an independent research agency. Only banks that received 40 percent employee participation rate or higher were eligible for recognition. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included:

A diverse and inclusive workplace that develops leadership skills, encourages teamwork, and provides a forum to share ideas for improved bank performance.

Opportunities for employee advancement allowing for the development of key skills to serve as effective advocates for customers in helping them achieve their financial goals.

Performance standards and recognition, including competitive and equitable salaries with results-oriented goals and objectives.

The 2020 Best Community Banks to Work For award winners include:

Vantage Bank ($41 million) in Alexandria, Minn., for its corporate culture, which is accessible and approachable and empowers employees to serve as advocates for customers.

First Federal Bank & Trust ($392 million) in Sheridan, Wyo., which garnered high marks for greenlighting ideas that promote continuous improvement for enhanced productivity.

TFNB Your Bank for Life ($700 million) in McGregor, Texas, whose ownership structure emphasizes cooperation and collaboration enterprise wide.

First American Bank and Trust ($1 billion) in Vacherie, La., which received accolades for promoting personal accountability and rewarding employees for meeting business goals.

Meridian Bank ($1.6 billion) in Malvern, Pa., which was praised for its supportive talent development culture and a reputation for promoting from within.

Independent Banker’s second annual Best Community Banks to Work For awards is sponsored by SHAZAM. Read more about this year’s winners in the December issue of Independent Banker.