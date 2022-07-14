USL NOLA Aims to Bring Professional Soccer Club to Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The United Soccer League announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with USL NOLA, a group dedicated to bringing a professional soccer club to Greater New Orleans with the intent to launch a USL Championship men’s team by 2025 and a USL Super League women’s team.

Leading USL NOLA are principals Warren Smith and Jamie Guin, who have spent the past six months meeting with community and soccer leaders while identifying potential stadium solutions for home matches. In the weeks ahead, the group looks to gather community feedback on club identity, possible stadium locations, match-day experience and more.

“It’s no secret that New Orleans is primed, ready, and probably overdue for professional soccer,” said Justin Papadakis of the USL in a press release. “It’s a global destination with unmatched heritage, culture, and local pride – qualities that perfectly match a community-focused USL Championship club. Warren Smith and Jamie Guin are extraordinary, proven club builders, and we are excited to pursue their vision with USL NOLA and the people of New Orleans.”

GNO Inc., which released the news, said it is partnering with USL NOLA to build synergies with the local business community and market.

“Modern soccer came to America via New Orleans in the 1850s, so it is fitting and exciting that we now have the chance to host a professional team from the USL Championship league,” said Michael Hecht, GNO Inc. president and CEO. “As with our other pro teams, this new franchise will add to the national profile and heft of greater New Orleans. The fact that the effort is being led by a team with a history of success across the country, and with the support of GNO Inc. and the community, makes us very optimistic about its potential for success.”

USL NOLA said it will launch an extensive outreach campaign to gather community input from New Orleanians to learn and guide the club in its efforts. Fans can participate in an initial USL NOLA survey or sign up for email updates at www.uslnola.com.

Guin is a native New Orleanian and sports industry veteran with ties to the region. He began his sports career in the NBA with the New Orleans Hornets and Pelicans and went on to play a role in soccer projects such as Sporting Kansas City, LAFC and Columbus Crew in MLS. He was part of the executive commercial leadership team for the LA Rams and LA Chargers SoFi Stadium project and the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium project.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the efforts to bring professional soccer to the Crescent City,” he said. “As someone who has been humbled and fortunate to grow up in the Gulf South region and work in the professional sports industry my entire career, this project inspires me personally and professionally.”

Smith has co-founded numerous professional sports teams and led Sacramento Republic FC and San Diego Loyal SC through their launches and first seasons in the USL Championship. Under Smith’s helm, Republic FC captured worldwide attention for breaking USL Championship regular-season attendance and winning the USL Cup in its inaugural season. At Loyal SC, Smith helped the club establish its unwavering commitment to giving back to San Diego, launching numerous award-winning initiatives to make a difference on and off the pitch.

The United Soccer League said it has more than a decade of experience in bringing the “world’s game” to communities across the United States and Canada. It counts more than 200 clubs in its membership.

Learn more at www.uslnola.com.