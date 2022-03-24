Using Table22, Diners Can ‘Subcribe’ to These New Orleans Restaurants

NEW ORLEANS — Are you a fan of Alon Shaya’s Saba restaurant? Well now you can “subscribe” to it and several other New Orleans dining destinations thanks to a new service from New York-based food tech company Table22. The startup provides monthly or quarterly subscriptions to meal kits, ingredients, exclusive digital content, recipes and special events. Created by Sam Bernstein, Table22 has partnered with restaurants, breweries, bakeries and other vendors in more than 60 cities and has created packages that generate millions of dollars. It claims 30% monthly growth.

Blue Oak BBQ, Bacchanal, Bywater American Bistro and Jewel of the South are other participating restaurants in New Orleans. Saba offers “Chef Alon’s Israeli Box.” Blue Oak has the “Pitmaster’s Tasting Menu.” And Bacchanal offers a wine club.

