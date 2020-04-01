Use ParkMobile App to Donate to Louisiana Hospitality Foundation

ParkMobile, the smart parking app serving NOLA, is committed to supporting the skyrocketing number of restaurant industry workers impacted by COVID-19 by making it easy for New Orleans’ residents to donate to the Lousiana Hospitality Foundation.

Here’s how:

  • ParkMobile users can log into the app to make a donation of $1, $5, $10, $20 or $50 simply by entering the designated Louisiana Hospitality Foundation parking zone # – 104.
  • ParkMobile will match a portion of the donation proceeds.

In addition to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, ParkMobile is matching a portion of donations to organizations across the country including Atlanta, Washington DC, Denver and Feeding America on a national level. Full details about ParkMobile’s giving campaign are available here.

 

