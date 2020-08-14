USA Today Names the Sazerac the Nation’s Best Hotel Bar

Photo courtesy of the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – The Sazerac Bar in the Roosevelt Hotel has been named the best hotel bar in America by USA Today. The Sazerac, a former haunt of famed Louisiana politician Huey Long, is known for its expert mixologists, timeless style, African walnut bar and murals by New Orleans’ “dean of modern art” Paul Ninas. Other bars on the newspaper’s “10Best” list include Camellias at the Hotel Bennett in Charleston, S.C.; JG SkyHigh in the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia; and the Bar at the Spectator Hotel in Charleston.