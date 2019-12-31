US Home Prices Gains Accelerate in October for 2nd Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2% in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1% annual gain in September.

The Tuesday report suggests home prices are rising again after the pace of gains hit a seven-year low in July. The Federal Reserve’s three cuts to short-term interest rates in 2019 have accelerated sales of new and existing homes. The sales pickup may now be pushing up prices more quickly.

By AP reporter Christopher Rugaber





Comments

comments