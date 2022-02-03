Urban South Welcomes Anna Jensen as Houston General Manager

HOUSTON — Urban South Brewery has named Anna Jensen the new general manager of its Houston brewery and taproom. Jensen has 15 years of experience in hospitality and has spent the last eight years working in the craft beer industry. Previously Urban South’s on premise sales director in New Orleans, Jensen will start her new role this month.

Jensen will support and supervise the day-to-day operations of the brewery and taproom, continue to develop relationships, expand events programming and drive an increase in guests.

“Our Houston taproom provides a place for community members and visitors to connect while enjoying some of the city’s most progressive and innovative beer styles,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our general manager needs to be a passionate leader, a hospitality pro and a community-minded agent for growth. Anna brings all of these qualities and more to the table and already understands Urban South’s mission on a deep level. We look forward to watching her succeed in this new role.”