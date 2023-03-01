Urban South Partners with Juvenile to Launch ‘Juvie Juice’

New Orleans rapper Juvenile (Terius Gray) shows off Juvie Juice, his new collaboration with Urban South Brewery.

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery has announced the launch of a collaboration with rapper Juvenile (Terius Gray) to create a new beverage: Juvie Juice, a hard version of a half lemonade, half iced tea.

“Juvie Juice is inspired by Juvenile’s favorite drink, an Arnold Palmer,” said Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewery. “This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out!”

“Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life!” said Juvenile. “Urban South did their thing and it’s extra special for me because the brewery is a few blocks from where I grew up on Market Street. It’s gonna be a hot summer so get yourself a cold Juvie Juice — and drink responsibly, because too many Juvie Juices will have you moving in slow motion!”

Juvie Juice is 5% alcohol by volume. It’s available in 12-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans. It’s now available at Urban South’s taproom (order online) and in restaurants and grocery stores citywide. “Juvie Tuesdays,” a weekly event hosted by Juvenile at a local club in New Orleans, will also feature the new beverage.

To celebrate the launch of Juvie Juice, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line at Urban South Brewery before they were distributed to market. Customers who post a photo of their autographed Juvie Juice and tag Urban South Brewery may bring the can to the taproom to receive a variety of prizes.

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading southern regional craft breweries. Its footprint includes the original New Orleans taproom, a satellite location in Texas and the recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Fla.