Urban South Partners to Expand Houston Distribution

HOUSTON — Urban South Brewery has announced a partnership with Ben E. Keith distribution to reach more consumers in the greater Houston area.

“Ben E. Keith is eager to build on Urban South’s successful Houston tap room by partnering with them to distribute their outstanding beers to consumers throughout Houston, College Station and southeast Texas,” said Kevin Nettleton, general manager of Ben E. Keith Distribution.

“Since launching our Urban South – HTX brewery in 2020, we’re proud to have become a central player in the growing Houston craft beer community,” said Anna Jensen, Urban South Brewery – HTX’s director of operations. “We’re thrilled to take the next step in sharing Urban South beers beyond our Houston tap room and into grocery stores, bars and restaurants across the region.”

Craft beer fans can now find Urban South’s ode-to-Houston brew, called HTX IPA, as well as its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Lime Cucumber Gose in cans at retailers across sdoutheast Texas, including HEB, Specs, Total Wine, Kroger, Central Market and Whole Foods.

Customers will also now see Urban South beers on draft at many restaurants and bars across the region. The Urban South team will lead tastings and promotional events around Houston to celebrate the new distribution launch.

Urban South, headquartered in New Orleans, distributes in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Visit the company’s beer finder map to learn more.