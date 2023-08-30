Urban South Brewery, Neutral Ground News Announce Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery has partnered with satirical news platform Neutral Ground News to produce a “delectable and innovative” beer named “Oh! The Humidity!” It’s a cantaloupe and mango fruited sour brewed to “evoke the spirit of Southern summers.”

“We’re always looking for creative ways to engage with our community and bring joy to our patrons,” said Jacob Landry, Urban South founder, in a press release. “Teaming up with Neutral Ground News was a natural fit, and together we’ve crafted a beer that not only captures the region’s flavors but also adds fun to the craft beer experience.”

The limited-edition beer will be available exclusively on tap at Urban South locations in New Orleans and Houston and at Perfect Plain in Pensacola.

Founded in New Orleans in 2016, Urban South now has satellite locations in Texas and Florida. It’s known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA. Neutral Ground News is a satirical news organization that provides a lighthearted perspective on happenings in the Gulf Coast region.