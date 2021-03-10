Urban South Brewery Expands Distribution to Tennessee

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based Urban South Brewery is excited to announce that it is expanding its distribution footprint into Tennessee. Through a partnership with Best Brands, a selection of Urban South brews will be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout the state beginning this month.

“Expanding our distribution footprint is a priority for Urban South in 2021 as we work to keep up with demand from our regional fans,” said Kyle Huling, the craft brewery’s co-founder. “We started our distribution growth by branching into northern Louisiana and Mississippi, and are grateful for our partners at Best Brands for helping us add Tennessee to the list. Our goal is to brew innovative and high quality beer while embodying the traditions and values of the South, and Tennessee is a great addition to our network.”

Paradise Park American Lager, Holy Roller IPA, Lime Cucumber Gose and other Urban South brews will be available in the Tennessee market, with an emphasis on Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville.

Urban South Brewery “combines the heritage of European beer making with the brashness of new American styles, with the mission to inspire community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer.”

Founded in 2016, Urban South has deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas. The brewery strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South while brewing the South’s most respected beer.

To find out where Urban South beers are sold in your area, visit: UrbanSouthBrewery.com/about/beer-finder.