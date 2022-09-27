Urban South Brewery Acquires Florida’s Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery has announced that it has acquired Florida-based Perfect Plain Brewing Co. The deal will lead to distribution of Perfect Plain’s craft beer throughout the Florida Panhandle.

Under the agreement, Urban South will assume operations of the hospitality brand that owns and operates four concepts in Pensacola: Perfect Plain Brewing Co., Garden & Grain, Perennial and The Well. The transaction will officially close on Oct. 1, and all entities will retain their current brands, operations and staff.

“Our relationship with the Perfect Plain team started just as you would imagine – over a Perfect Plain beer and a day on the Pensacola Bay,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery, in a press release. “Through years of beer collaborations and brewery visits, we’ve developed a strong mutual respect. We quickly realized that we could build on an already solid foundation by combining Perfect Plain’s dedication to hospitality with the manufacturing and distribution expertise of Urban South. Our goal is to work as two halves of a greater whole, getting great local beer out to more people.”

The team will introduce the distribution of three Perfect Plain beers into the greater Pensacola area in the coming months. Perfect Plain tap handles will appear in bars and restaurants before the end of the year, and Perfect Plain cans will hit shelves in 2023. Urban South and Perfect Plain said they will work with the Lewis Bear Company to distribute the beer.

“The relationship between our two breweries grew naturally alongside Urban South’s desire to invest in the Pensacola community,” said D.C. Reeves, founder of Perfect Plain Brewing Co. who will take office as the City of Pensacola’s Mayor in November. “When you build a business from the ground up, you don’t let just anyone in – I’m confident that Urban South can continue to grow the Perfect Plain brand and will work to put our region on the craft beer map. Their team has a long-term vision for not only this company, but our community, and we are grateful for

With taprooms in New Orleans and Houston plus a distribution footprint including Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida, Urban South has been expanding its brand throughout the region with the mission to “build an enduring company that represents the modern South.”