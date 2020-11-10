Urban Properties Real Estate Announces New Partner

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate LLC – a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm – has announced that Michael Bucher has become a partner.

Bucher initially joined the firm in the summer of 2017 as its director of project management, responsible for managing Urban Properties’ development and project management initiatives from entitlements through delivery. His current projects include the renovation and expansion of Avala Hospital in Covington as well as the historic renovation of the former Union Savings Bank Building at 353 Carondelet Street into the new headquarters for Fidelity Bank.

“Mike has been the perfect fit for our team, his development expertise is invaluable, and I’m proud to announce his partnership,” said Eugene Schmitt, director and partner at Urban Properties. “Mike’s vigor and passion for our industry makes him a natural fit for our leadership team. We have a lot of projects in the pipeline and having Mike onboard in this role will help us grow in the trajectory we’ve envisioned for our firm.”

Prior to joining Urban, Bucher served as VP of development at Stirling Properties, where he was responsible for leading new and ongoing development projects with a specialization in office and medical office product types. In addition, Bucher managed Stirling Properties’ New Orleans office at the Pan American Life Center, where he was responsible for new business development, specifically focused on the New Orleans market.

Bucher is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers, for which he was a member of the Centerbuild “20 Under 40” inaugural class. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Villanova University, and an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, with specializations in corporate finance and investment banking.