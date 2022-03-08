Urban Properties Joins Global Commercial Real Estate Network

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate — a commercial real estate brokerage, development and property management firm — has joined the SVN network of 1,600+ advisors in 200 offices serving over 500 global markets. The company will now operate as SVN | Urban Properties.

Led by Eugene Schmitt, Tyler Robinson, Michael Bucher and Timothy Thompson, SVN | Urban Properties offers commercial real estate brokerage and property/asset management services across southeast Louisiana. The new partnership gives the firm’s team access to sophisticated commercial real estate tools, technology and systems.

“Our top priority is getting the most value for our clients and we believe national exposure via a top commercial real estate brand that markets to the entire brokerage community is the most effective way to do that,” said Schmitt in a press release. “With SVN we gain expanded visibility and marketing dexterity to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class. We now not only reach business owners across town, but also investors across the globe.”

SVN said it participated in approximately $12.5 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2020. Its advisors share commission fees with cooperating brokers in order to “close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients,” according to a release. The firm said advisors also reap the benefits of proprietary cloud-based technology and national product councils.