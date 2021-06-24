Urban Properties Helps with Purchase of the Frenchmen Hotel

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate, a New Orleans-based commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, represented the buyer of The Frenchmen Hotel, 417 Frenchmen Street.

Tyler Robinson, a founding Partner at Urban Properties, assisted the buyer, Robert Thompson, in the most recent acquisition for his hospitality company, Angevin & Co.

“We are pleased that Robert chose to partner with our firm on this unique investment opportunity in the Marigny,” said Robinson. “Working with and getting to know Robert and his team has been a rewarding experience for me personally, and it has also been the perfect opportunity for Urban Properties to increase our activity in the hospitality space.”

“The Frenchmen was actually the first hotel we looked at, but we continued to tour a lot of other properties, both on and off the market,” said Mr. Thompson. “Then we came back to this boutique hotel knowing it was the right move, based on size and location. The team at Urban really helped guide me in terms of site selection, market location and developing relationships – they were an instrumental part of this strategic acquisition.”

In addition to representing Thompson, Urban Properties also invested in the project.

“We first worked with Robert before he sold his previous entertainment concept, Punch Bowl Social, when it was planning to enter the New Orleans market,” said Robinson. “We have always appreciated his vision for bringing new energy to old spaces and are excited to invest alongside him as he begins to make his mark on New Orleans.”

Robinson is also optimistic about the future of hospitality in New Orleans after the pandemic and the prospects for local commercial real estate, “We continue to see a high demand for hospitality and F&B opportunities from our clients – both on and off-market.”