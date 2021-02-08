Urban Properties Expands Services, Hires Assistant Director

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate – a New Orleans-based commercial brokerage, property management and development firm – has hired Katherine Bowler as assistant director of property asset and management.

Bowler will assist, manage, and help grow the various aspects of the firm’s property and asset management service line. From running day-to-day operations to solving unforeseen problems that may arise on site, she will be the go-to contact for clients and tenants.

“Katherine has jumped in headfirst on our property management work assisting myself and our clients with everything from building maintenance to budgeting,” said Michael Bucher, partner and director of development at Urban Properties. “She has led the implementation of the firm’s first asset management program, Yardi, which has streamlined our processes and expanded our capabilities. We are delighted to have her savvy energy as part of our team.”