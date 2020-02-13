Urban Properties Assists With Two Baton Rouge Restaurant Openings

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate – a New Orleans-based commercial brokerage, property management and development firm – recently helped two culinary brands find and lease locations in Baton Rouge.

Good Bird, a healthy rotisserie chicken concept located on Freret Street in New Orleans, recently opened its second location at 144 W. Chimes Street, just off LSU’s campus. Urban Properties Director Eugene Schmitt led the client representation and secured the lease. Al Copeland’s Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls, meanwhile, found a new home at 555 Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge. Urban Properties’ Leasing Executive Henry Shortess led the deal for the fast-casual restaurant by scouting the location and representing the client in lease negotiations. Batch 13 plans to open at its new location mid-February.

“We certainly welcome opportunities to expand our brokerage work into other markets,” said Eugene Schmitt, co-founder and director at Urban Properties. “Client service is always a top priority for us, whether it is working with an existing client looking to expand geographically or helping a new client with a strategic relocation within an existing market, as we genuinely enjoy participating in the growth and success of our clients.”





