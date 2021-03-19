Urban Properties Adds Kate Whalen to Team

NEW ORLEANS – Urban Properties Real Estate, a New Orleans-based commercial brokerage, property management and development firm, has announced the addition of Kate Whalen to its brokerage team.

Whalen moved from the Dallas Market where she gained commercial brokerage expertise as an associate with White Box Real Estate. As an agent with Urban, she will broker real estate transactions for clients and the firm. Whalen will serve tenants and landlords on Urban’s behalf. Whalen’s expertise will also aid in developing presentations, proposals, and market studies for brands and concepts looking to expand into the New Orleans MSA.

“Recruiting out of market talent at Urban is critically important as it brings new perspectives into our team while expanding our reach and expertise,” said Tim Thompson, head of brokerage at Urban Properties. “Kate is also originally from New Orleans, so she inherently understands the nuances of our city. We are ecstatic to have her perspective and personality as part of our team.”

Prior to this role with Urban Properties, Whalen spent the last four years in Dallas working in commercial real estate as a tenant representative at Whitebox Real Estate. Kate holds a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a minor in public relations from the University of Alabama.

Whalen is excited to be back in New Orleans and is looking forward to getting reacquainted with all that the city has to offer. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time in Audubon Park.