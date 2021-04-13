Urban League’s ‘Start Up! Louisiana’ Series Begins April 13

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana’s “Start Up! Louisiana” series starts Tuesday, April 13 and continues through May 11. “Start Up! Louisiana” is a nine-session, online entrepreneurial training program that teaches new entrepreneurs how to build a solid business foundation.

Topics covered include the entrepreneurial mindset, starting lean, understanding business financials, and how to effectively market to target customers. Participants also receive individual business counseling and access to other support services and resources needed to successfully launch and grow. Classes will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13 – May 11. There is no cost to attend this series. All classes will be held online via GoToTraining.

All participants must be a Certified Small and Emerging Business via Louisiana Economic Development’s Small and Emerging Business Development (SEBD) Program. Please note that there is no cost associated with SEBD certification, and most startups meet SEBD eligibility requirements.

To become a Certified SEBD, click here. Email questions to WBRC@UrbanLeagueLA.org.