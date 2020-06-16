Urban League: Voter Registration Deadline is June 20
NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana is reminding prospective voters that this Saturday, June 20, is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming presidential primary.
Here’s an election Q&A:
Q: I was prepared to vote in the April election but it changed due to the pandemic. When do I vote now?
A: The Presidential Primary election for Louisiana is now July 11.
Q: I’ve been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns. Can I vote by mail with an absentee ballot?
A: Yes! But to do so, you must submit the application to request a mail ballot by 4:30 p.m. on July 7. Applications can be sent to the registrar of voters by mail, fax, hand delivery, or electronically through the secretary of state’s website at GeauxVote.com.
Q: I am at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to serious underlying medical conditions. Can I vote by mail with an absentee ballot?
A: Yes! But to do so, you must submit the application to request a mail ballot by 4:30 p.m. on July 7. Applications can be sent to the registrar of voters by mail, fax, hand delivery, or electronically through the secretary of state’s website at GeauxVote.com.
Q: I’m not registered to vote. Is it too late?
A: No, but you must register by June 20 in order to vote in the primary election. Register to vote here.
Q: I think I’m registered, but I’m not sure. How can I find out?
A: Check to make sure you are registered or update your voter profile here.
Q: I am registered, but I’m not sure where my polling location is.
A: Some polling locations may change due to the pandemic. Find your polling location here.
Q: I can’t wait to vote, but I’m not sure what will be on the ballot. Can I see it ahead of time so that I can be prepared?
A: Yes! You can view your sample ballot for your precinct here.
Q: I usually vote early. Can I still do that during the pandemic?
A: Yes! And you now have 13 days to vote early instead of the usual 7. Early voting is from June 20 through July 4. Find your early voting location here.