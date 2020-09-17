Urban League to Host Schroder for Main Street Recovery Info Session

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana will host a webinar with Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, who will talk about the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant Program.

The program is a new state law designed to reimburse eligible small businesses for up to $15,000 in expenses incurred during COVID-19. Administered by the Louisiana Department of Treasury, the program aims to help small businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Schroder will be hosting this special session at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when he will provide a brief overview of the program and answer applicants’ questions about the application process.

Topics will include:

The goals of the Main Street Recovery Program

Which businesses qualify for financial assistance

Potential eligible/ineligible COVID-19 expenses

What documentation is needed to apply for assistance

What to expect in the application process

There is no cost to attend this event, however, registration is required. Register Today!