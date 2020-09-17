Urban League to Host Schroder for Main Street Recovery Info Session
NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana will host a webinar with Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, who will talk about the Louisiana Main Street Recovery Grant Program.
The program is a new state law designed to reimburse eligible small businesses for up to $15,000 in expenses incurred during COVID-19. Administered by the Louisiana Department of Treasury, the program aims to help small businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.
Schroder will be hosting this special session at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when he will provide a brief overview of the program and answer applicants’ questions about the application process.
Topics will include:
- The goals of the Main Street Recovery Program
- Which businesses qualify for financial assistance
- Potential eligible/ineligible COVID-19 expenses
- What documentation is needed to apply for assistance
- What to expect in the application process
There is no cost to attend this event, however, registration is required.