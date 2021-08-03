Urban League to Host Corporate Contracting Webinar

Getty Images

The Urban League of Louisiana presents a free three-part webinar series titled “Best Practices in Corporate Contracting” from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5 via GoToWebinar.

From a press release:

“Join the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation for its signature series, the “Best Practices in Corporate Contracting” sponsored by Chevron. This series will provide entrepreneurs who are seeking corporate clients with best practices for building the financial and operational capacity required to do business with medium- to large-sized corporations.”

Click here register for session one.