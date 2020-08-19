Urban League Presents ‘Green Tech Month’ Webinars

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana, Energy Smart, and the Louisiana Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council present Green Tech Month 2020.

Learn from experts in energy efficiency and renewable energy who will provide a clear picture of the steps attendees can take to JOIN THE CLEAN-ENERGY WORKFORCE.

Attend any or all of our 5 ONE-HOUR WEBINARS to help you envision a pathway to success in green technologies.

WEBINAR 1: INTRO TO CAREERS IN CLEAN ENERGY

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

An overview of careers in clean energy from national and local experts

WEBINAR 2: COMMERCIAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Learn about careers helping commercial buildings to be smarter and green.

WEBINAR 3: SOLAR ENERGY

Thursday, Sept. 17

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

From installers to electricians and consultants, learn about solar careers.

WEBINAR 4: RESIDENTIAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Learn about careers which help our homes to reduce energy use.

WEBINAR 5: WIND ENERGY

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Discover career options in this growing renewable-energy industry

Click here to register.