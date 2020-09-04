NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League Presents ‘COVID-19 Series: Strategy and Tactics for Entrepreneurs.’

Next up is session three, “Establishing a Real Business Development and Customer Acquisition Plan,” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

From the Urban League: “Developing a strategic and tactical business development strategy can be a game-changer for small business owners. With a focus on understanding your target customer, the customer decision journey, and how to best access those customers is key. During this session, service-based businesses will learn how to refocus their business plans on business development including lead generation, customer conversion, customer service, customer retention, and customer referrals. This session will provide insights on strategies and tactics for product- and service-based businesses.”

Click here to register.