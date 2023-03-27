Urban League, Partners Unveil Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Program

Photo courtesy of the Urban League of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – On March 23, the Urban League of Louisiana, the National Automobile Dealers Association and the National Urban League joined representatives from the Baton Rouge Community College McKay Automotive Training Center to unveil the school’s pilot automotive apprenticeship program for residents in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The initiative began last month with Urban League of Louisiana’s Office of Workforce Development. The pilot provides a four-week professional and life skills training, which will lead to 23 aspiring technicians being hired into apprenticeship roles in 10 New Orleans and Baton Rouge dealerships, thanks to partnership and resources from the NADA Foundation and the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association.

“The Urban League of Louisiana is celebrating 85 years of removing barriers and creating pathways for African American and other underserved communities in Louisiana,” said Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of Urban League of Louisiana. “This apprenticeship program is another example of the leadership and work we are proud to do for underserved communities in partnership with incredible business, government education and civic leaders. This is how we are working together to strengthen our economy and help to grow wealth in Louisiana.”

To learn more about this and other Urban League of Louisiana apprenticeships visit www.urbanleaguela.org/apprenticeships.