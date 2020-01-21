Urban League Offers Job Readiness Training

NEW ORLEANS – Urban League is accepting applications for its STRIVE CORE Training that will begin on Jan. 31. STRIVE CORE is an attitudinal and workplace-readiness course designed to change an individual’s attitude towards authority, culture and peers, enabling success in further skills training or education programs as well as the workplace.

The training is conducted in a work-simulated fashion over a four-week period. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals may be connected to the Urban League’s Career Pathways Program to further equip them for success with in-demand, industry-based skills training that will lead to an industry-recognized credential.

Desired industry training takes place on the campuses of Urban League training partners, who are connected to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (Delgado, Nunez, and Baton Rouge Community College, etc.) and other local area training providers.

