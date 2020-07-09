Urban League, LED Present COVID-19 Leadership and Management Series

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development present a three-part online event titled “COVID-19: Leadership and Management Series for Entrepreneurs” on July 14, 16, and 21. Participants must be SEBD certified. Get Certified. The facilitator is Lakeisha Robichaux, business strategist, and CEO and founder of Chief of Minds, an outsourced human resources and staffing firm providing human resources, staffing and payroll solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.

Session 1: Workplace Tools to Implement During the Crisis and Beyond

Tuesday, July 14 | 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register

The COVID-19 Crisis has prompted business owners to transition to a remote workforce. This brings a new set of challenges and opportunities for maximizing productivity and accountability, and for utilizing workplace tools for efficiency and effective collaboration. Business owners must shift from their brick and mortar offices to a fully remote team, but many owners and employees are not experienced in working remotely.

Session 2: Best Practices for Implementing Your “At-Home” Workplace

Thursday, July 16 | 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register

Transitioning your business from an in-person office operation to a work from home model can be challenging and complicated. Business owners must adjust day-to-day operations, human resources, finances, and possibly implement new technologies to continue business.

Session 3: Maintaining Productivity and Accountability During a Crisis

Tuesday, July 21 | 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register

Many business owners have shifted to a work from home model to sustain business operations during the COVID-19 crisis. With this shift, managers and employees are adjusting to unfamiliar operations, expectations, and productivity requests.





Comments

comments