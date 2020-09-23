Urban League Hosts Women in Business Challenge

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana will host the 2020 Women in Business Challenge with special guest Phala K. Mire at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. This year’s event will be online and is sponsored by Iberia Bank | First Horizon and AARP.

During the event, four women entrepreneurs will pitch their Scale Up! Plan of Action for a chance to win $10,000 in funding. In addition, this year’s event will include a special fireside chat with Mire, president and CEO of Women’s Business Enterprise Council – South.

As the leader of WBEC-South, a Regional Partner Organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, Mire orchestrates business growth and certification programs for women owned businesses in the five state region covering Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Florida panhandle. Representing more than 800 certified suppliers, Mire is a renowned advocate and thought leader on entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusion and women’s business issues.

During this chat, Mire will share her perspectives on the state of women’s entrepreneurship across the region, as well as, the resources and networks that women business owners should be leveraging now as they manage and lead during COVID-19.

Every year, the Urban League of Louisiana’s WIB Challenge provides female entrepreneurs with the education, tools, and resources needed to scale their businesses towards profitability and sustainability.

Click here for more information.