Urban League Hosts Webinars on Pivoting

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana, in collaboration with Shell Oil, presents “Pivoting in Action: How Minority and Women-owned Businesses are Leading the Way in Resilience and Adaptability” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. This webinar will feature the stories of local minority and women small business owners who have modified their business models to meet the demands of COVID-19. Whether offering new products and services or adjusting delivery methods, these entrepreneurs are leading the way in resilience and adaptability.

Click here to register.