Urban League Hosts Webinar on Creating Wealth

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana will host a webinar titled “The Future of Work and Creating Wealth in Minority Communities” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Today, Black America is being challenged by three pandemics – the coronavirus, the economic downturn and racism. Now is the time to examine considerations for specific courses of action that should be taken to move minority communities closer to economic resilience and parity. Two critical topics include: 1.) the creation of wealth in minority communities through entrepreneurship and, 2.) addressing the skills gap, unemployment and underemployment in minority communities as the future of work with automation draws near.

Join local and national thought leaders for a candid discussion on strategies for closing the racial wealth gap for minority-owned businesses, as well as, insights on why minority communities should be preparing now for the future as automation and artificial intelligence change the nature of work and the workplace. Panelists will provide recommendations on the work that must be done to create sustainable enterprises and jobs in minority communities. Special guests and panelists include:

– Marc Morial, President & CEO, National Urban League

– Judy Reese Morse, President & CEO, Urban League of Louisiana

– Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Founder, President and CEO of Global Policy Solutions, and Former Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party

– Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Principal, SRB & Associates, Former Mayor – City of Baltimore

– Dr. Kristen Broady, Dean, College of Business, and Barron Hilton Endowed Professor of Economics, Dillard University

– Quentin Messer, President & CEO, New Orleans Business Alliance

– Cherie LaCour-Duckworth, Vice President, Workforce Development, Urban League of Louisiana

– Moderator: Klassi Duncan, Vice President, Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Urban League of Louisiana

This session is being hosted by the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and the Dillard University College of Business.