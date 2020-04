Urban League Hosts Webinar About Housing Equity

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:

The Urban League will host a webinar about affordable and safe housing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

One of the social determinants of health among African Americans is affordable and safe housing. This Town Hall will feature affordable housing experts from across Louisiana to talk about affordable housing before, during and after COVID-19.

