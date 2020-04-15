Urban League Hosts Webinar About COVID-19 Loans

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:

Still have questions about Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Plan? Join the Urban League of Louisiana and representatives from the Small Business Administration to get your questions addressed. This session will also provide updates on these programs.

Small businesses across Louisiana who are experiencing economic loss due to COVID-19 are now able to access the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Plan (CARES Act).

Please join us for a special virtual Q&A session on Friday, April 17, 10:00am-11:30am, to get updates and to ask your questions about these programs.

This event is co-hosted by the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance and the SBA Louisiana District Office. Speakers include:

Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Assistance, Field Operations Center – West, U.S. Small Business Association

Jo Ann Lawrence, Deputy District Director, SBA Louisiana District Office

Klassi Duncan, Director, Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, ULLA

All small businesses interested in learning more about EIDLs are welcomed to attend. Registration is required.

If you have questions and/or would like to speak with a Business Advisor, please email wbrc@urbanleaguela.org.

For more information about SBA Loan Programs related to COVID-19 relief, including the PPP, please CLICK HERE.





