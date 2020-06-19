Urban League Hosts Virtual Seminar on Corporate Contracting

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:

The Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is committed to providing entrepreneurial support services to women- and minority-owned small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across the state of Louisiana.

As a small business owner, it is critical to understand how corporations are now pivoting their operations and procurement practices as a result of COVID-19 and the impact these changes will have on those seeking contracting opportunities.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 CST to learn more about these changes and opportunities for small and diverse businesses from corporate contracting and supplier diversity representatives.

During this session, sponsored by Shell, small businesses seeking to participate in corporate contracting opportunities will gain:

A “straight from the source” view of how corporations are pivoting their operations and procurement strategies due to COVID-19,

guidance on how your small business can participate, and

available supplier diversity programs and certifications for women and minority-owned entrepreneurs.

Panelists include:

Donovan Casanave, Support Services Manager, Supplier Diversity, Diversity Outreach, Shell Oil Company

Rivers Frederick, Manager, Supplier Diversity & Development, Entergy New Orleans

Annie Lidge, Supplier Diversity Program Manager, Fluor

Kimberly Duck, Director, Supplier Diversity, BP America, Inc.

Phala K. Mire, President & CEO, Women’s Business Enterprise Council – South

Alvin-o Williams – President & CEO, Southern Region Minority Supplier Development Council

Registration is free and open to all small businesses. Registration is required.