Urban League Hosts Virtual PPP Discussion

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League of Louisiana:

The National Urban League and the Urban League of Louisiana understand that navigating the resources available to support your business during this critical time can be stressful and complicated.

In an effort to ease that burden, we are launching a new partnership with the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. As a part of the their commitment to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19, Goldman Sachs is facilitating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to eligible small businesses through Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and other mission-driven lenders all across the country.

For businesses in Louisiana, Goldman Sachs is partnering with Hope Credit Union. CDFIs like Hope are different than traditional banks given their mission to work with businesses that are often under-served by other financial institutions, or who may need additional technical assistance to navigate the loan application process successfully.

What this means: If you are a member of the Urban League community who has not yet applied for a PPP loan, you can Apply Here through Hope Credit Union.

Beyond capital, we know staying informed on what resources are available is crucially important. To address frequently asked questions, we will be hosting a webinar exclusively for the Urban League community with leaders from the Urban League, Goldman Sachs and Hope Credit Union. Details are as follows:

Webinar: Paycheck Protection Program FAQs

Date: Wednesday, June 10th

Time: 4:00pm CDT

Registration: Please register and submit any questions here. (Case sensitive password: GSPPP20).

For questions, or one-on-one assistance in applying for the PPP, please email the Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at wbrc@urbanleaguela.org.

For continued updates, you may also visit Goldman Sachs Small Business Resource Center. It includes a CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program Loans section that is updated regularly.





