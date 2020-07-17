Urban League Hosts Virtual Job Fair

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana’s Office of Workforce Development is hosting a Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 24 to connect job seekers to current job openings in essential industries during uncharted times. The extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits ends this month and with the uncertainty around any extension, now is the time to begin finding employment. Register now and mark your calendars.

Click here to register.