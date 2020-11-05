Urban League Hosts Small Business Summit for Veterans

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana will host its virtual 2020 Veterans Small Business Resources Summit from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 6. The event celebrates veterans entrepreneurship as part of National Veterans Small Business Week (Nov. 2-6).

Presenters will discuss resources available to veterans and their spouses to start and grow their businesses. This year’s event is sponsored by AARP Louisiana and hosted in association with the Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office, the Veterans Business Outreach Center – Mississippi State University, and Louisiana Economic Development.

The Urban League of Louisiana is proud to announce Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, as a special guest speaker.

Other speakers include:

Troy Broussard, Associate State Director-Advocacy & Outreach, AARP-Louisiana

Mark Scott, Director, Veterans Business Outreach Center, Mississippi State University

Jo Ann Lawrence, Deputy District Director, SBA Louisiana District Office – SBA Programs

Stephanie Hartman, Director, Small Business Services, Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Veterans First Initiative

Christina Dayries, Assistant Deputy Director, Grants and Administration, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Colleen Broussard-Perry, Procurement Counselor, Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

There is no cost to attend this event, however registration is required. Veterans, their spouses, and the general public are welcomed to attend. Register today!