Urban League Hosts Info Session About SBA Loans

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Small Business Administration reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance program portal to all eligible applicants experiencing economic impacts due to COVID-19. In addition, the Paycheck Protection Program is still available to eligible small businesses through June 30.

The Urban League will host an info session to discuss details of SBA loans from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19.

During this session, small business owners will get updates on the EIDL and the EIDL Advance as well as forgiveness requirements for the PPP. Guest speakers include:

Susheel Kumar, Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Assistance, Field Operations Center – West, U.S. Small Business Administration

Jo Ann Lawrence, Deputy District Director, Louisiana District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

There is no cost to attend this event but registration is required.

Email wbrc@urbanleaguela.org for help with loan applications.

For more information about SBA Loan Programs related to COVID-19 relief, please click here.