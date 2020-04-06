Urban League Hosts CARES Act Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – From the Urban League:

The Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation invites small businesses to a webinar about how the CARES Act and the FFCRA will impact their businesses and its employees. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

Recently, two Legislative Acts have been passed to support small businesses and their employees that are being impacted by COVID-19 – the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (“FFCRA”) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

It is imperative that small business owners learn how the FFCRA and the CARES Act will impact their businesses and their employees. It is critical that small business employers understand the provisions of these pieces of legislation and their obligations as an employer.

During this special webinar session, participants will learn more about the provisions of these Acts, including:

Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) – Requirements and Eligibility

Emergency Family and Medical Leave Act (EFMLA) – Requirements and Eligibility

Unemployment Benefits – Expanded

Reducing Staff

Staff Communication and Remote Work Policies

Human Resource experts will be on hand to provide the facts, dispel the misconceptions, and to answer your questions.





