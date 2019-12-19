Urban League Hosts Accounting Event

NEW ORLEANS – The Urban League of Louisiana’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will host a series of events titled “Accounting and Financial Management for Entrepreneurs” from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 at the Urban League’s office at 4640 Carrollton Ave., Suite 250. The featured presenter is accountant Ashton M. Jackson, is a life-long New Orleanian, graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and graduate of the University of New Orleans.





